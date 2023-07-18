Subscribe
George returns at quarterback for Sachse offense

by | Jul 18, 2023 | Sports

Last season, Sachse went through three quarterbacks to find their starter.

This year, they don’t have that same concern. Brenden George started the last eight games for the Mustangs at quarterback, winning the District 9-6A co-newcomer of the year in his junior season. After throwing for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022, head coach Mark Behrens and the coaching staff are ready to see him take the next step forward in 2023.

“We cycled through a few guys last year and worked out a few different guys,” Behrens said. “Brenden settled into the role and did a good job last season. I think he’s a hard worker and has maxed out his ability with his work ethic. He does a lot of good stuff for us and has an understanding of what we’re trying to do.”

George showed a dual-threat ability that made him dangerous for the Mustangs offense last season, as he also rushed for three touchdowns. While he completed 64 percent of his passes as a junior and ran the ball well, coach Behrens said the team is ready to see what he can do with a developed receiving core around him.

“He’s what I like to call a 1.5 quarterback,” Behrens said. “He can throw the ball, and the point five is that you have to account for him in the backfield. If you cover well but forget about Brendon in the backfield, he’s going to tuck the ball and hurt you.”

George’s mobility and the athleticism of the backfield for Sachse will be key to their offensive success in 2023. With a younger offensive line in front of him, the ability to stay unpredictable in the backfield and run sideline-to-sideline will be key to the passing offense and keeping a clean pocket.

“He’s going to run the ball and continue to take some hits,” Behrens said. “We got Brenden and we have some athleticism at the backup spot that can help us as well. He’s got athleticism and we’re going to have to use that to help our team be successful.”

Along with running the ball, George showed good chemistry with the top receivers in the offense during spring practices. As he’s continuing to develop the chemistry, the most important part will be taking care of the football and making the right decisions in game speed.
“It’s a difficult position to play, no doubt,” Behrens said. “He has worked for everything he’s got, and when collisions are happening all around you it’s not always easy to make the right throw and be perfect. I have respect for every quarterback in the country and what they’re able to do on the field.”

Behind George, Kendrick Hanks Jr. is the backup option for the Mustangs, who are also at wide receiver. He represents an even more mobile option for the Sachse offense and can run the short-passing game flawlessly as well. The Mustangs have younger options in the pipeline but hope to stay healthy and use those top two options with experience in 2023.

“Kenny Hanks has a lot of talent and can run with the ball,” Behrens said. “We’re still working on his decision-making sometimes but he’s got a lot of talent to work with.”

As Sachse continues to work out its offense in the summer months and prepare for fall camp, the key to its success in 2023 will be how these quarterbacks can get the ball to the pass catchers. The Mustang receivers are the deepest and most talented group on the offensive side of the ball and can help the team put up a lot of points next season.

“We just have to make sure he can get the ball to our receivers and stay in a clean pocket,” Behrens said. “It’s one of the best groups we’ve had, maybe ever, at the receiver spot. So it’s just about getting them the ball and letting them make plays. Hopefully, our offensive line can help him out and make Brenden’s life a whole lot easier.”

