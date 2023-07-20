Lawmakers finally agree on property tax cuts

Texas voters will decide in November whether to accept an $18 billion compromise that could cut an estimated $1,300 from the average homeowner’s property tax bill. If the constitutional amendment for tax relief is approved, the cuts would take effect for the 2023 tax year.

The agreement was announced Monday, July 10, by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan. The compromise legislation was passed quickly by the Senate in a unanimous vote and by the House with a two-thirds majority on Thursday, July 13. Lawmakers then adjourned their second special legislative session.

By Bob Wieland

