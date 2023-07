Roads, tax rates, events, new businesses and growth were on the menu at last week’s annual Mayoral Luncheon hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce.

City employees, chamber members and guests gathered at NorthPointe Church in Sachse for the Tuesday, July 11, luncheon to show their support and hear a brief overview from city leaders representing Sachse and its neighboring communities.

