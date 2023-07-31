Sachse star Anyanwu named to USA U19 volleyball team

Sachse volleyball star Favor Anyanwu is one of the top volleyball players in the nation, and now gets a chance to represent her country on the national level.

The senior USC commit was one of 12 players from across the country named to the USA U19 volleyball team. The team will compete at the FIVB Girls U19 World Championship on Aug. 1-11 in Osijek, Croatia, and Szeged, Hungary.

USA’s first game will be tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. local time, as they will face Korea. They will also play on Aug. 2-3 at the same time, with all games available on Volleyball World’s YouTube page.

Anyanwu, one of three newcomers to the team, is coming off of a standout junior season, where she was named the District 9-6A offensive player of the year. She had over 400 kills and 122 blocks last season for the Lady Mustangs, helping the team to 35 wins and a regional quarterfinal appearance.

The tournament coincides with the start of Sachse’s 2023 volleyball season, which begins on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at home against Rockwall-Heath.

For more sports, subscribe here.

For more sports pictures, see here.