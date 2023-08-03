Brunswick, Davault lead Sachse linebackers

The Sachse Mustangs expect to have one of the best defenses in all of District 9-6A next season.

A big reason for that sense of optimism is the linebackers, where two returning starters represent one of the best linebacker duos in the area. Head coach Mark Behrens is excited about the group and the work they put in last season.

“The good news is that every one of our guys got experience last year,” Behrens said. “Our two top linebackers played almost every snap after the second game and did a really good job. So we got some optimism there and feel great about what they can do. The best part is two of our starters are juniors, so we’ll get a couple of years with this core and we’re very excited. Our front seven will be as good as anybody in the district.”

Leading the way in the middle is junior Vashon Brunswick. As just a sophomore last season, Brunswick was one of the team’s leading tacklers and showed off the athleticism that has earned him a Division 1 offer from Colorado as he enters his second year as a starter.

One of the top athletes on the team, his ability to cover ground sideline-to-sideline is critical to Sachse’s defense.

“Brunswick is really football savvy,” Behrens said. “He’s old school and plays downhill and that’s what Colorado liked about him. I love the kid because he brings physical play and leadership to the table for us.”

Brunswick’s best ability is defending against the run, as he’s one of the best tacklers in the entire district and embraces physical play. That also allows him to play on offense when needed, as Sachse will use him in short-yardage situations next season.

“He sets the tone for us for sure,” Behrens said. “He’s not as fast as Davault but he thrives in the middle and he’ll come down and hit you. We have a lot of speed beside him and it should work well for us.”

Standing on the outside of Brunswick is fellow returning starter Sean Davault, who enters his third season on the varsity roster and second season as a starter. Davault was key to Sachse’s defensive turnaround in the second half of the season and is one of the most experienced players on the roster.

“The more disciplined he becomes, the better football player he’ll be,” Behrens said. “He’s athletic and can run on the perimeter, but he’s incredibly physical. He loves to blitz and come off the edge, and he’ll bring the heat.”

Davault’s blitzing ability aligns perfectly with what Sachse likes to do defensively. They bring a lot of pressure, and that’s where Davault will likely be used the most in passing situations to provide even more pressure on the opposing quarterback to throw quickly.

“He’s a wild man, that’s for sure,” Behrens said. “He’s going to get better and will be a force to be reckoned with.”

After spending the last two years as a running back, Sachse will also get to see Dane Norberg on the defensive side of the ball this season. While he’s played linebacker before, it’ll be a change of pace for the talented senior, who also comes with plenty of varsity experience.

“He’s not the biggest guy but he’s not afraid to play big and hit people,” Behrens said. “It’ll be a little different for him, but he’s athletic and gives us a lot of speed on the field, so we feel like he can do a good job for us.”

Rueben Gaytan, Chase Thomas and Ethan Williamson provide the depth at the position, with Gaytan and Thomas having varsity experience last season. That core six players all bring athleticism and length to the Sachse defense, something they hope will help the coverage unit this season.

“They all got reps at different stages,” Behrens said. “The better we’ll be is if a backup can step up and give us 15-20 plays a game, so they have to be ready to step up and make up for that time.”

