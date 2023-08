WISD recruits, welcomes 225 new teachers

It’s crunch time for area school districts as they race against the clock to prep for the 2023-24 school year welcoming new students and new teachers.

In Wylie ISD, new teachers — 225 in all — were celebrated at the annual “New Teacher Luncheon” hosted by the chamber of commerce at Wylie East High School Tuesday, July 25.

