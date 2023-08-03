Vets face PACT Act filings deadline

Texas leads the nation in veterans filing disability claims associated with exposure to toxic substances, with 90,000 claims filed since the PACT Act was enacted in August of 2022.

Public Affairs Officer Jim Halbrook said the Texas Veterans Commission has experienced a 25% increase in VA disability claims assistance since that time.

The PACT Act greatly expanded the eligibility of various toxic exposures for VA disability compensation claims, healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

