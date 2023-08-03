Volunteers keep food pantry community garden thriving

Hot Texas summers are not always ideal growing conditions for local gardeners but that hasn’t stopped volunteers from maintaining a community garden for patrons of Sachse’s local food pantry.

Sachse Lions Club member Melanie Houston, a volunteer at the 5 Loaves Food Pantry on-site garden, said it is doing very well this year. Spring vegetables such as cucumber and beans are coming to an end and are being pulled for the summer, but watermelon, sweet potatoes, okra, peppers and tomatoes continue to thrive if the plants are watered regularly and mulched.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

