Preliminary budget discussed at special city meeting

The condition of the city of Sachse’s finances was the highlight of a recent city council meeting, which focused on the current financials and upcoming budget for 2023-2024.

City council members got a first look at the preliminary city budget during a workshop session at its Monday, July 31 special meeting. The city’s current fiscal year ends Sept. 30 with the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and running through Sept. 30, 2024.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News