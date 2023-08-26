Late field goal costs Sachse against Coppell

COPPELL – The Sachse Mustangs went back and forth with Coppell, but a late field goal was the difference in a 44-41 loss Friday night.

Sachse held a 20-13 lead at the break after a second-quarter offensive outburst where they scored 17 points. It was an impressive day for the Mustang offense, who tallied 550 total yards, but penalties and turnovers kept the Cowboys in the game.

The Mustangs opened the game with a fumble deep in Coppell territory that set up the opening touchdown. Several defensive penalties kept drives alive for the Cowboys, including two touchdown drives in the second half.

With a chance to tie or win the game late, Sachse had a fourth down attempt at the Coppell 47 with just over a minute remaining. Brenden George’s pass fell incomplete, effectively ending the game. George accounted for 421 yards and three total touchdowns in the game, including two passing touchdowns.

Sachse will regroup and travel to Prosper next Friday, Sep. 1, in their final non-district game.

