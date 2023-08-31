Council sets public hearing on proposed tax rate

Tax rate to be considered Sept. 18

Residents will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed budget and tax rate in the coming weeks after action by city council this month.

During Sachse council’s regular meeting on Aug. 21, a public hearing date of Sept. 18 was set for the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

The public hearing for the city’s FY24 proposed budget was set earlier in the month for Sept. 5.

