Public invited to comment on FY24 budget

As city officials begin to wind down the current fiscal year, citizens have an opportunity to hear the coming year’s proposed budget on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The city of Sachse’s operating year is from Oct 1 through Sept. 30. Council and city staff have been working on fiscal year 2023-24’s (FY24) proposed budget for months and it has been discussed in the last several work sessions and council meetings.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, the next regular council meeting has been shifted to Tuesday, Sept 5 and the public is invited to attend and make comments on the FY24 proposed budget.

The FY24 budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year. Revenue is budgeted to increase by 15.7%, contributing an additional $3.5 million compared to FY23.

New property makes up a substantial part of the increase, just under $1.4 million.

As required by state statute, the city will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget during council’s regular meeting Sept. 5.

A copy of the proposed budget is on file with the City Secretary’s office, at the Sachse Public Library and also on the city of Sachse’s website, cityofsachse.com.

The city also held a budget town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 29.

If you want to read more stories like this, subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News