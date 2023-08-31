Ya’ll come back now

He left me a message, so I called him back.

It’s funny how, even if you haven’t talked to a childhood friend in a long time, the conversation picks up as if you had just spoken earlier in the day.

“Remember that location you always said you’d like to buy one day?” he asked me.

He was referring to a store in our hometown of Ashdown, Arkansas. For some reason back then, I felt I had a calling to be the proprietor of my own business.

By John Moore

