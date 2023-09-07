Council OKs date for budget, tax rate adoption

The Sept. 5 council meeting included a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. Council voted to set the date of Sept. 18 for budget and tax rate adoption.

The meeting began with a proclamation to the North Texas Food Bank recognizing September as Hunger Action Month. NTxFB also kicked off its annual Peanut Butter Drive. This year’s goal is to collect 400,000 pounds of peanut butter and Sachse is one of many cities to participate in the drive.

Sachse Fire-Rescue (SFR) was recognized for being the second fire-based EMS service to receive the Dick Ferneau Career EMS Service of the Year Award. The award will be presented at the EMS World Expo in New Orleans on Sept. 20.

Council also discussed contract renewal with Community Waste Disposal (CWD), the city’s solid waste and recycling provider since 2019. The city will move forward with CWD and extension terms will change from two additional three-year terms to either one five-year or seven-year term extension.

The next council meeting is on Sept. 18.

Read the full story in the Sept. 14 issue of The Sachse News.