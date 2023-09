Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse is seeking a new owner and facing financial turmoil, but it’s still open.

Sunland Medical Foundation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in North Texas Bankruptcy Court on Thursday, Aug. 24. The filing comes less than two years since Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse opened in a medical desert between Rowlett and Richardson.

By Jeremy Halleck

