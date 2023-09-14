Championship rodeo celebrates 30th year

One of the most popular local events of the year — the Wylie Championship Rodeo — attracted large crowds from near and far seeking family friendly entertainment last weekend.

Hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce, along with help from the city, Wylie ISD and a large volunteer force, the annual two-day event kicked off its 30th year Friday Sept. 8 at the F.O. Birmingham/Wylie FFA Ag Arena amid record-high temperatures. The following night, crowds enjoyed cooler temperatures and a light breeze for what rodeo announcer Wes Ward repeatedly referred to as “Wylie’s Saturday Night Live.”

By Jeremy Hallock

If you want to read more stories like this, subscribe and support your local newspaper at https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News