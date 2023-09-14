Subscribe
Championship rodeo celebrates 30th year

by | Sep 14, 2023 | Area News, Latest

One of the most popular local events of the year — the Wylie Championship Rodeo — attracted large crowds from near and far seeking family friendly entertainment last weekend.

Hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce, along with help from the city, Wylie ISD and a large volunteer force, the annual two-day event kicked off its 30th year Friday Sept. 8 at the F.O. Birmingham/Wylie FFA Ag Arena amid record-high temperatures. The following night, crowds enjoyed cooler temperatures and a light breeze for what rodeo announcer Wes Ward repeatedly referred to as “Wylie’s Saturday Night Live.”

By Jeremy Hallock

