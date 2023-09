Eat a hot dog, checkout a firetruck, throw a softball at a target and watch a police officer fall into a dunk tank.

These activities and more will happen on Public Safety Day, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and hosted by the Sachse Police Department and Sachse Fire-Rescue, located at 3815 Sachse Road.

By Jeremy Hallock

