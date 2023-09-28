Council adopts budget, tax rate

City of Sachse councilmembers approved the proposed FY 2023-24 budget and tax rate at the Monday, Sept. 18 regular meeting.

The city’s operating year is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The FY24 budget includes nearly $74 million in total revenue and $92.6 million in total expenditures. General Fund revenues and budget transfers are estimated at $27 million, up 8% from the prior fiscal year budget amount of $25 million.

By Jeremy Hallock

