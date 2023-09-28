Subscribe
Council adopts budget, tax rate

by | Sep 28, 2023 | Latest

City of Sachse councilmembers approved the proposed FY 2023-24 budget and tax rate at the Monday, Sept. 18 regular meeting.

The city’s operating year is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The FY24 budget includes nearly $74 million in total revenue and $92.6 million in total expenditures. General Fund revenues and budget transfers are estimated at $27 million, up 8% from the prior fiscal year budget amount of $25 million.

By Jeremy Hallock

New mural honors city’s past, future

Sep 28, 2023 |

Sachse’s new mural cannot be missed. It is colorful, bright and 150 feet wide. Located on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus at 2709 3rd Street in Sachse, the new mural was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 20. By Jeremy Hallock To...

Historical haunts planned for Sachse, Wylie

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

In just a few weeks, area residents can learn some ghostly local history. In collaboration with the Sachse Historical Society and the Sachse Cemetery Board, a Celebration of Souls is planned that includes arts and crafts for children, education about Dia de los...

Bond 1023 update at WISD meeting

Sep 28, 2023 | , ,

The second regular trustee meeting of the school year on Sept. 18 had several recognitions, information on a new initiative, and a Bond 2023 update. Recognitions included the Wylie High School Theatre team for receiving an award of distinction by the Texas Education...

Mustangs’ defense makes statement

Sep 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse’s defense was suffocating all night in the Mustangs’ 20-7 district victory over the Wylie East Raiders on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 District 9-6A) held the Raiders (3-1, 1-1) off the board until the third quarter. Sachse scored...

New ammo for fentanyl battle

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

Fentanyl poisoning continues to claim a growing percentage of drug deaths in the state, according to the Texas Health Data dashboard published online by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). As of Aug. 25, 45.39% of all drug deaths were attributed to...

Public Safety Day is Sept. 30

Sep 21, 2023 |

Eat a hot dog, checkout a firetruck, throw a softball at a target and watch a police officer fall into a dunk tank. These activities and more will happen on Public Safety Day, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and hosted by the Sachse Police...

Sachse smothers Rowlett in Hammer Bowl win

Sep 16, 2023 | ,

Kaliq Lockett (5) and the Mustangs bust onto the field before their Rowlett game. GARLAND – It was all Mustangs Friday night, as they cruised to a 45-7 victory over the Eagles in the Hammer Bowl. Sachse (2-0 in 9-6A, 2-2) struck first on Brenden George’s 14-yard...

Council sets Sept. 18 date for budget, tax rate adoption

Sep 14, 2023 |

Sachse is just one step away from adopting its final budget and tax rate. The Tuesday, Sept. 5 council meeting included a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 (FY24) fiscal year budget. Council unanimously voted to set the date of Sept. 18 for budget and tax rate...

Sachse Fire-Rescue announced as award winner

Sep 14, 2023 |

Members of the Sachse Fire-Rescue (SFR) team will travel to The Big Easy to receive a prestigious award next week that recognizes the departments’ outstanding contributions to the EMS profession. Last month, SFR was announced as the recipient of the Dick Ferneau...

