Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Historical haunts planned for Sachse, Wylie

by | Sep 28, 2023 | Area News, Latest

In just a few weeks, area residents can learn some ghostly local history.

In collaboration with the Sachse Historical Society and the Sachse Cemetery Board, a Celebration of Souls is planned that includes arts and crafts for children, education about Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead ) and a hayride through a graveyard with representations of some of the city’s historical figures.

By Jeremy Hallock

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Related News

New mural honors city’s past, future

New mural honors city’s past, future

Sep 28, 2023 |

Sachse’s new mural cannot be missed. It is colorful, bright and 150 feet wide. Located on the side of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus at 2709 3rd Street in Sachse, the new mural was unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 20. By Jeremy Hallock To...

read more
Council adopts budget, tax rate

Council adopts budget, tax rate

Sep 28, 2023 |

City of Sachse councilmembers approved the proposed FY 2023-24 budget and tax rate at the Monday, Sept. 18 regular meeting. The city’s operating year is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The FY24 budget includes nearly $74 million in total revenue and $92.6 million in total...

read more
Bond 1023 update at WISD meeting

Bond 1023 update at WISD meeting

Sep 28, 2023 | , ,

The second regular trustee meeting of the school year on Sept. 18 had several recognitions, information on a new initiative, and a Bond 2023 update. Recognitions included the Wylie High School Theatre team for receiving an award of distinction by the Texas Education...

read more
Mustangs’ defense makes statement

Mustangs’ defense makes statement

Sep 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse’s defense was suffocating all night in the Mustangs’ 20-7 district victory over the Wylie East Raiders on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 District 9-6A) held the Raiders (3-1, 1-1) off the board until the third quarter. Sachse scored...

read more
New ammo for fentanyl battle

New ammo for fentanyl battle

Sep 21, 2023 | ,

Fentanyl poisoning continues to claim a growing percentage of drug deaths in the state, according to the Texas Health Data dashboard published online by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). As of Aug. 25, 45.39% of all drug deaths were attributed to...

read more
Public Safety Day is Sept. 30

Public Safety Day is Sept. 30

Sep 21, 2023 |

Eat a hot dog, checkout a firetruck, throw a softball at a target and watch a police officer fall into a dunk tank. These activities and more will happen on Public Safety Day, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and hosted by the Sachse Police...

read more
Sachse smothers Rowlett in Hammer Bowl win

Sachse smothers Rowlett in Hammer Bowl win

Sep 16, 2023 | ,

Kaliq Lockett (5) and the Mustangs bust onto the field before their Rowlett game. GARLAND – It was all Mustangs Friday night, as they cruised to a 45-7 victory over the Eagles in the Hammer Bowl. Sachse (2-0 in 9-6A, 2-2) struck first on Brenden George’s 14-yard...

read more
EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

Collin County ranks fourth statewide in the number of electric vehicles (EV) registered, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG). Overall, Texas had 217,000 EVs registered as of Aug. 22. Although Harris...

read more
Championship rodeo celebrates 30th year

Championship rodeo celebrates 30th year

Sep 14, 2023 | ,

One of the most popular local events of the year — the Wylie Championship Rodeo — attracted large crowds from near and far seeking family friendly entertainment last weekend. Hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce, along with help from the city, Wylie ISD and a large...

read more
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
Public Notice - Subscribe
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
Public Notice - Subscribe