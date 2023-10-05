Manufacturing Day tours offer unique opportunity

Across the country, Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) is on the first Friday of October. But in Wylie, the annual event that inspires the next generation to make their careers in manufacturing will last a month.

A partnership between the Wylie Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), local manufacturers and the school district, Mayor Matthew Porter recognized Oct. 6 as MFG Day at the Sept. 26 council meeting. The local partnership is a nod to the national MFG Day initiative from the Manufacturing Institute.

By Jeremy Hallock

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News