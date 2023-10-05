Mustangs rout Rangers, stay undefeated in district

Brenden George (16) completed 16 of 25 passes for 280 yards, three TD’s and an interception in the Mustangs 49-14 win over Naaman Forest. Maddie Smith/C&S Media

The Mustangs continued their defensive dominance from the prior week and sprinkled in touchdowns early and often, beating Naaman Forest, 49-14.

Sachse scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Quarterback Brenden George scrambled out of the pocket, slipped through a couple of would-be-tacklers and scored from 58 yards.

Five minutes later Brendon Haygood scored from two yards to cap a nine-play drive.

And just before the end of the opening quarter, on Sachse’s first play of their fourth possession Haygood burst through the line, running through four tackles to score from 41 yards.

That ended scoring for the first quarter and gave the Mustangs a 21-0 lead.

