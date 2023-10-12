SF-R to visit schools for Fire Prevention Month

Sachse Fire-Rescue personnel have been rehearsing skits, listening to music, dusting off a larger-than-life dog costume and practicing puppet shows highlighting Fire Prevention Week for elementary school kids.

Commemorating the Great Chicago Fire in 1871 that killed 300 people and left 100,000 homeless, Fire Prevention Week (FPW) was started by the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) in 1922 and was first proclaimed by President Calvin Coolidge in 1925.

By Jeremy Hallock

To Login to read the full story or to subscribe, visit https://publisher.etype.services/Sachse-News