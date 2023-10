We called it light bread. Others called it white bread. Regardless of what it was called, in my hometown of Ashdown, Arkansas and most of the rest of the South it was the foundation of the Southern food pyramid.

And it was found aplenty at our home on Beech Street. You never knew when company might come.

By John Moore

For more on this story see the October 19, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.