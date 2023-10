The Sachse Chamber of Commerce Fallfest welcomed large crowds — around 10,000 — to Heritage Park Saturday, Oct. 21 for its annual daylong event.

“Saturday was absolutely stunning,” said Sachse Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jeanie Marten. “The weather just blessed Sachse Fallfest this year.”

For more on this story see the October 26, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.