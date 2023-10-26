Sachse wins 11th district title in season finale

Favor Anyanwu attacks the net in front of two Wylie East defenders during the final match of the season.

It all came down to the last match of the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to determine the District 9-6A volleyball champion in a match featuring Wylie East at Sachse.

Both teams had been playing consistently good volleyball the entire year and the Lady Mustangs were looking for a sweep of the Lady Raiders.

Sachse won the previous meeting at Wylie East on Sept. 22 by a score of 3-1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23).

Each team had just one district loss going into the match.

The second meeting was much the same, going four sets and having the same outcome, a 3-1 (12-25, 25-16, 18-25, 23-25) win for Sachse.

The win gave the Lady Mustangs their 11th consecutive district championship.

Sachse will focus on their playoff run, taking on Mesquite Horn at North Forney at 7:15 p.m. Monday, October 30. Horn finished fourth in District 10-6A with a record of 18-13 overall and 7-4 in the district, well behind first place Rockwall (27-9, 11-0).

From Staff Reports • [email protected]