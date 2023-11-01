Subscribe
Traffic fatalities ‘skyrocketed’ in 2022, says commissioner

by | Nov 1, 2023 | Area News, Latest

Collin County has seen a surge in traffic fatalities while the rest of the greater North Texas region has seen a decline in motor vehicle deaths, according to Precinct 4 County Commissioner Duncan Webb.

Webb delivered the sobering news to Commissioners Court on Monday, Oct. 23 at its regular meeting. He spoke of a recent meeting of the Regional Transportation Council in which he said the county’s traffic fatality count increased by 51% from 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, Webb said, the North Texas region witnessed a 6% decline in traffic deaths during the same period.

For more on this story see the Nov.2, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News.

