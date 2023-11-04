Sachse drubs N. Garland to close out district

Brenden George (16) and the Mustangs are poised to make a deep run in the playoffs. Photo by Oladipo Awowale

The Sachse Mustangs (8-2, 8-0) wrapped up the regular season in style on Friday night with a 56-19 victory over North Garland (2-8, 2-6). Averaging a whopping 11.0 yards per play on the night, the only thing Mustangs did wrong on offense was turn the ball over.

An early fumble was part of a sloppy start by Sachse that saw them fall behind 6-0. However, a pair of rushing touchdowns from Josh Ridge and Brendon Haygood sandwiched around an onside-kick recovery work the Mustangs right up.

Sachse would register 49 points by halftime, as the game was never in doubt beyond the early portions of the opening quarter. Next up, the boys will take on Rockwall-Heath at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in the opening round of the playoffs. Kickoff is this Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]