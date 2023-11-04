Subscribe
NTMWD Vote

Sachse drubs N. Garland to close out district

by | Nov 4, 2023 | Sports

Sachse Mustangs football, Brenden George

Brenden George (16) and the Mustangs are poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.   Photo by Oladipo Awowale

The Sachse Mustangs (8-2, 8-0) wrapped up the regular season in style on Friday night with a 56-19 victory over North Garland (2-8, 2-6). Averaging a whopping 11.0 yards per play on the night, the only thing Mustangs did wrong on offense was turn the ball over. 

An early fumble was part of a sloppy start by Sachse that saw them fall behind 6-0. However, a pair of rushing touchdowns from Josh Ridge and Brendon Haygood sandwiched around an onside-kick recovery work the Mustangs right up. 

Sachse would register 49 points by halftime, as the game was never in doubt beyond the early portions of the opening quarter. Next up, the boys will take on Rockwall-Heath at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in the opening round of the playoffs. Kickoff is this Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. 

For more on this game, see the next print or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your area.

From Staff Reports  •  [email protected]

NTMWD Vote

0 Comments

Related News

Sachse cruises to Area with sweep over Horn

Sachse cruises to Area with sweep over Horn

Nov 1, 2023 | ,

The Lady Mustangs followed up their district-championship performance over Wylie East with a sweep of Mesquite Horn in the opening round of the postseason.  Courtesy photo The Sachse Lady Mustangs carried a 15-game winning streak into their playoff matchup...

read more
Sachse wins district in convincing fashion

Sachse wins district in convincing fashion

Oct 28, 2023 | ,

Sachse's defense held Wylie to 236 yards of offense. Wylie's quarterback Jagger Bale is stuffe at the line of scrimmage in the Mustang's 52-21 win on Saturday. The Sachse Mustangs (7-2, 7-0) claimed the District 9-6A championship after defeating the Wylie Pirates...

read more
Sachse wins 11th district title in season finale

Sachse wins 11th district title in season finale

Oct 26, 2023 | ,

Favor Anyanwu attacks the net in front of two Wylie East defenders during the final match of the season. It all came down to the last match of the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to determine the District 9-6A volleyball champion in a match featuring Wylie East at...

read more
Mustang offense overwhelms South Garland, 49-14

Mustang offense overwhelms South Garland, 49-14

Oct 22, 2023 | ,

Santana Quinn glides under a pass for a touchdown against South Garland on Friday. Photo by Maddie Smith Sachse did exactly what a district-leading team was expected to do to last-place South Garland, win by a lot. With the regular season winding down, the Mustangs...

read more
Mustangs start at trot, end in gallop, win 57-24

Mustangs start at trot, end in gallop, win 57-24

Oct 13, 2023 | ,

Brenden George (16) drops back to pass in Sachse's win over Garland on Thursday night. Early on, it looked like Garland was going to give Sachse a run taking a 17-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the 2nd quarter. The Mustangs were not quite clicking on...

read more
Mustangs rout Rangers, stay undefeated in district

Mustangs rout Rangers, stay undefeated in district

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Brenden George (16) completed 16 of 25 passes for 280 yards, three TD’s and an interception in the Mustangs 49-14 win over Naaman Forest. Maddie Smith/C&S Media The Mustangs continued their defensive dominance from the prior week and sprinkled in touchdowns early...

read more
Sachse volleyball continues to roll

Sachse volleyball continues to roll

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Sakiah Logan (2) sets for a dig in Sachse’s 3-0 match win over the Wylie Lady Pirates on Sept. 26. Maddie Smith/C&S Media A nine-game win streak is on the line as Sachse continues its charge to the regular season finish line. After losing an early district meeting...

read more
Mustangs’ defense makes statement

Mustangs’ defense makes statement

Sep 23, 2023 | ,

Sachse’s defense was suffocating all night in the Mustangs’ 20-7 district victory over the Wylie East Raiders on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. The Mustangs (3-2, 3-0 District 9-6A) held the Raiders (3-1, 1-1) off the board until the third quarter. Sachse scored...

read more
Sachse smothers Rowlett in Hammer Bowl win

Sachse smothers Rowlett in Hammer Bowl win

Sep 16, 2023 | ,

Kaliq Lockett (5) and the Mustangs bust onto the field before their Rowlett game. GARLAND – It was all Mustangs Friday night, as they cruised to a 45-7 victory over the Eagles in the Hammer Bowl. Sachse (2-0 in 9-6A, 2-2) struck first on Brenden George’s 14-yard...

read more
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote
Public Notice - Subscribe
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote
Public Notice - Subscribe