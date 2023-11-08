Council approves pickleball courts, recognizes Recycled Art

Sachse council authorized a contract for two pickleball courts at the J.K. Sachse Park for up to $382,085.

After proclaiming Nov. 15 as America Recycles Day, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff recognized this year’s Recycled Art contest winning students from local elementary schools.

Council approved two pickleball courts for J.K. Sachse Park. Construction will begin in December and the new courts are expected to be completed in April. Cost of the project will not exceed $382,085.

Chief Bryan Sylvester led a discussion about possible changes to the city’s on-street parking ordinance.

Council discussed updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan for the first time since 2017.

By Jeremy Hallock • [email protected]