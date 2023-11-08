Subscribe
Council approves pickleball courts, recognizes Recycled Art

by | Nov 8, 2023

Artists rendering of pickleball courts

Sachse council authorized a contract for two pickleball courts at the J.K. Sachse Park for up to $382,085.

After proclaiming Nov. 15 as America Recycles Day, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff recognized this year’s Recycled Art contest winning students from local elementary schools.

Construction will begin in December and the new courts are expected to be completed in April. Cost of the project will not exceed $382,085.

Chief Bryan Sylvester led a discussion about possible changes to the city’s on-street parking ordinance.

Council discussed updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan for the first time since 2017.

For more on this story see the next print, or digital edition of The Sachse News.

By Jeremy Hallock

