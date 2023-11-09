Local cemetery to host Wreaths Across America ceremony

Cemeteries in Farmersville, Blue Ridge, Lowry Crossing, Wylie, McKinney, Merit, Van Alstyne — and throughout Texas and the U.S. — will remember, honor and teach at wreath laying ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

The ceremonies, which start promptly at 11 a.m. nationwide, honors veterans for their service in a final end-of-year tribute by placing fresh evergreen wreaths with red bows —delivered from Maine —in remembrance.

For more on this story see the November 9, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.