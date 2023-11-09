Subscribe
SHS recognized by trustees for ‘Best’ accolades

Nov 9, 2023

Garland ISD students and faculty received accolades all around at last month’s trustee meeting.

As one of eight high schools in GISD, Sachse High School was one of five of the district’s schools recognized for being named among the Best Public High Schools in the Nation by U.S. News & World Report at the Tuesday, Oct. 24 Garland Independent School District regular meeting.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the November 9, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

