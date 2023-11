At a museum by a cemetery on a sunny morning with a brisk breeze, those who have served were honored.

The Sachse Historical Society hosted the 12th annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, with veterans, residents and elected officials in attendance.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the November 9, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.