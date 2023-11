The late comedian Norm McDonald once joked about how just a century and a half ago, our great grandfather was lucky if he had one photo of himself.

With the advent of cell phones, Norm pointed out that a century and a half from now, people would proudly offer to show off a million photos of their great grandfather.

By John Moore

For more on this story see the November 16, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.