Dozens of city employees, educators and sponsors showed up for the monthly Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week.

Sponsored by Ariel Pointe Senior Living, the event at Chase Oaks Woodbridge Campus on Nov. 14 featured a speech from Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the November 23, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.