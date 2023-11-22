Subscribe
Nonprofit focuses on public speaking skills

by | Nov 22, 2023 | Area News, Latest

Wylie Wisecrackers Toastmasters (WWT) is a mouthful, in more ways than one.

“Our premise is helping people become more comfortable with public speaking,” WWT Vice President of Education and Public Relations Gary Moore said. Moore has been a member of Toastmasters International since 1994 and worked with several clubs across the country. The local group has over 20 members.

By Jeremy Hallock

Related News

Wylie ISD board elects new president

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees has a new president, Jacob Day, following his being elected by acclamation at the regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13. The former WISD teacher was first elected to the board in 2018. Day is replacing Stacie Smith, who the board elected by...

New retail center will include several new restaurants

Nov 22, 2023 |

A new planned development will bring several new dining options to Sachse in the next year. Construction on Bunker Hill Retail Center began this week and a groundbreaking ceremony held last week included several members of council including Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff. By...

Education leader speaks at chamber luncheon

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

Dozens of city employees, educators and sponsors showed up for the monthly Sachse Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week. Sponsored by Ariel Pointe Senior Living, the event at Chase Oaks Woodbridge Campus on Nov. 14 featured a speech from Wylie ISD Superintendent...

Food pantries need extra holiday season help

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Rising food prices have led to more visitors at local food pantries and the holiday season will be one of the busiest times of the year. But those needing extra help have several nearby options for assistance. Located at 4401 Williford Road in Sachse, 5 Loaves is a...

Sachse Pediatrics offers full service care for youth

Nov 16, 2023 |

With a logo featuring a mother bird feeding her baby bird on a branch, murals in exam rooms and two mascots, Sachse Pediatrics might be the most Instagram-able medical provider in the region. It also has plenty of heart and soul. Located near the Station at 4650...

Teachers celebrated with grants

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Wylie ISD Education Foundation members and volunteers spent two days celebrating teachers last week. Members loaded into a “party bus” and made visits to schools across the district with pompoms, noisemakers, confetti, bells, whistles and oversized checks. By Jeremy...

Sachse drops high-scoring playoff shootout

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

Sachse’s Brendon Haygood (28) ran for 220 yards in the loss to Rockwall-Heath, including a 73-yard touchdown on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.   Photo by Austin Smith GARLAND – On a night where Sachse and Rockwall-Heath combined for 98 points,...

Lady Mustangs fall to top-ranked Grand Oaks

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

The Sachse Lady Mustangs had quite a run, beating Rockwall on Tuesday, then giving No. 1 Grand Oaks one of their toughest contests of the year.   Photo by Austin Smith LUFKIN – The Sachse Lady Mustangs went toe-to-toe with Class 6A’s top-ranked team in...

