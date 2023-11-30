Subscribe
Wylie needs more polling places

by | Nov 30, 2023 | Area News

The constitutional amendment election had a surprisingly high voter turnout in Collin County, particularly at the last minute. It also highlighted the need for more places to vote in Wylie.

The election, which included the approved $298 million Wylie ISD Growth Management Bond and the county bond election, had double the turnout from the last off-year election in 2021 and triple the turnout from 2017.

By Jeremy Hallock

