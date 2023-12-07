Turn on Hallmark Channel, go see Last Christmas in theatres or stream practically any Christmas movie ever made, and you’ll notice one thing they all have in common: a delightful town square with fresh fir trees, twinkling lights and charming architecture. That small-town nostalgia is contagious. Who doesn’t want to shop inside quaint boutiques? Or meet friends at the local coffee shop? Or watch the snow fall from a gazebo in the park? Well, you can do all of that and more by visiting charming Christmas towns this month!

By Sydni Ellis

For more on this story see the December 7, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.