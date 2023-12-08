Subscribe
Mustangs take third in Dallas Jesuit Tourney

by | Dec 8, 2023 |

The Sachse Mustangs will be opening district play with a winning record, after taking three of their four games last week. The Mustangs (7-5) opened the week with a win over Frisco Emerson, before taking third in the 60th Annual Knights of Columbus Bob Stras Memorial Invitational.

After falling behind by eight points in the first half against Frisco Emerson, Sachse made a furious comebacker after the break. Fueled by a big showing from Trae Brown, the Mustangs put up 46 points in the second half to run away with a 75-65 victory.

By Austin Smith

By Austin Smith

