Congressman conducts telephone town hall

North Texas’s freshman Republican congressman, Keith Self of McKinney, said he was voting enthusiastically in favor of the resolution calling for an inquiry into impeaching President Biden.

Self, speaking on a telephone town hall Dec. 12, from his Washington, D.C., office to constituents in the 3rd Congressional District he has represented since January, said evidence is building against the president and his dealings with international companies that Self said have “sold access to Joe Biden.” He said Biden’s conduct since before he was elected president in 2020 has compromised national security.

