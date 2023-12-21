WISD workshop highlights future construction planning

The Wylie ISD board of trustees met for a workshop Tuesday, Dec. 12 that focused on construction planning for new schools.

The district’s $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal passed on Nov. 7. The funds are for renovating additional schools and facilities, building new elementary, intermediate and junior high schools and expanding Career & Technical Education and Pre-K programs. The sale of bonds is planned in February and funds are expected by early March.

By Jeremy Hallock

For more on this story see the December 21, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.