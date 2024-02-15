Sachse Road project contract approved

The regular council meeting on Monday, Feb. 5 included changes to rules for truck parking and authorization for contracts involving upcoming road projects.

Council authorized the City Manager Gina Nash to execute a professional services contract for the design of Sachse Road phase two reconstruction improvements in the amount of $1.5 million with funds from the 2021 Bond. The multiple phases of improvement to Sachse Road will address increased regional traffic, deterioration of the road.

