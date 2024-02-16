Mustangs set for bi-district matchup with Rockwall

The Sachse Mustangs enter the postseason on quite the run, having won 12 of their last 13 games entering the playoffs. Next up, they will face Rockwall this Monday, Feb. 19. Austin Smith/The Sachse News

The Sachse Mustangs are one of hotter teams in the area as the playoffs get set to start. The guys closed out the regular season with a record of 21-9 (13-3 in District 9-6A), holding on to second place in the district thanks to a tremendous run that saw them win 12 of their last 13 games.

Next up, the Mustangs will turn their focus to the Rockwall Yellowjackets (17-14, 7-5). Rockwall finished third in District 10-6A, falling to the third spot on the final day of the regular season when a loss to Mesquite Horn paired with a win by Rockwall Heath vaulted the Hawks over them.

Both teams have faced several common opponents this year, having each beaten Naaman Forest and lost to McKinney Boyd. The outlier may be their respective matchups with North Mesquite in November.

The Mustangs won their contest with the Stallions, while Rockwall fell to them less than a week later. The two teams will face off on Monday, Feb. 19 at Lovejoy High School. The game tips off at 7 p.m.