Garland ISD has achieved a long-awaited milestone that benefits educators and dyslexic students alike.

The Dyslexia Therapist Training Center has achieved accreditation. This milestone for the GISD Dyslexia Department has been in the works since 2019 and will allow the center to train educators outside the district.



