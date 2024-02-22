New law targets human traffickers

A new state law has significantly increased punishment for human traffickers.

Senate Bill 4 was approved by the state Legislature during the third special session in October 2023 and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December. The new law, which went into effect Feb. 6, increased the minimum sentence for human trafficking from two years to 10 years.

