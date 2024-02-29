Crime stats reveal rise in theft, criminal mischief

In a presentation to Sachse City Council last week, Police Chief Bryan Sylvester highlighted 2023 crime stats to city council, staff and citizens.

Total crime increased by 17% in 2023. The total offenses, were 834 last year compared to 712 in 2022.

Data presented was gathered from its annual compendium of crime data that gets reported to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System.

For more on this story see the February 29, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.