Talking trash at council: contracts, cost, bulk trash

With frequent complaints from residents about noise made by commercial dumpsters being emptied long before dawn and homeowners leaving bulk trash out for weeks, councilmembers had plenty to say about trash.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose gave a presentation on the subject that led to a lengthy discussion at the Monday, Feb. 19 regular council meeting. The contract with the city’s solid waste and recycling provider, Community Waste Disposal (CWD), expires March 31.

For more on this story see the February 29, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.