Sachse bests No. 2 Lady Raiders

The Sachse Lady Mustangs celebrate their 2-0 win over No. 2 Wylie East. The victory ties Sachse with the Lady Raiders for the top spot in District 9-6A with three weeks to play in the regular season. Tina Lopez/The Sachse News

To say last week was just another week of Sachse sweeping the district competition would be an understatement. With the playoffs inching closer, the girls came up with a monster win over Class 6A’s second-ranked team from Wylie East.

The two teams played in late-January with the Lady Mustangs coming away with disappointing 3-2 loss on their home field. Still, Sachse girls returned the favor last Friday with a 2-0 victory to jump themselves into a tie for the top spot in the district.

The girls opened the week with an 8-0 win over Rowlett to sweep the season-series with the Lady Eagles.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Sachse News today!