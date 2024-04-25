Celebrate the date: May 5

Subscribe
Cinco de Mayo, celebrated annually on May 5, is often mistaken in the United States as Mexico’s Independence Day. Instead, it marks the anniversary of a significant victory in Mexican history: the Battle of Puebla, which occurred on May 5, 1862.

Over time, the holiday has evolved in the United States from a commemoration of Mexican heritage into a more commercialized celebration.

Related News

Election Day is May 4

Election Day is May 4

May 2, 2024 | ,

Residents from Collin and Dallas County cities with Spring general elections will head to the polls soon for contested races. Election Day is Saturday, May 4. In Sachse, Place 1 incumbent Mayor pro tem Brett Franks, who has served since 2012, has been challenged by...

Sachse students recognized

Sachse students recognized

May 2, 2024 | ,

Six Sachse High School students were recognized last week by the Garland ISD board of trustees for advancing from state to national competitions. After participating in the TAFE Teach Tomorrow Summit in Round Rock in February, the students will compete for national...

WISD 2024-2025 budget update presented

WISD 2024-2025 budget update presented

Apr 25, 2024 | ,

Each June Wylie ISD adopts its operating budget for the next school year, July 1 through June 30. Last week, as part of the planning process, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick gave an update on the 2024-2025 proposed budget. For more on...

Water resource, emergency management plan adopted

Water resource, emergency management plan adopted

Apr 25, 2024 |

City officials took action last week to preserve a precious commodity that often goes unnoticed until it is needed. Wholesale treated water is purchased by the city from North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) and cities are required to update its plan every five...

Monthly farmers market announced

Monthly farmers market announced

Apr 25, 2024 |

The city has partnered with Four Seasons Markets to bring a monthly farmers and artisans market to the 5th Street District. Beginning 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, the farmers market will be open the second Saturday of the month through October. In addition to...

Arbor Day volunteers help clean up, green up city

Arbor Day volunteers help clean up, green up city

Apr 18, 2024 |

Dedicated to enhancing the city’s green spaces and environmental sustainability, 237 volunteers from 21 groups made a significant impact on the city’s landscape recently. These devoted individuals showed up for the Arbor Day Jubilee, Saturday, April 6, an event that...

County appraisal notices mailed this week

County appraisal notices mailed this week

Apr 18, 2024 | ,

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth. Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate appraisal...

Early voting starts April 22

Early voting starts April 22

Apr 18, 2024 | ,

Residents from Collin and Dallas county cities with upcoming general elections will head to the polls later this month to begin the early voting process to elect city council members in contested races. The first day of early voting is Monday, April 22 and continues...

