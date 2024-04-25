Subscribe
Vintage trailer bliss

by | Apr 25, 2024 | Life & Style

Dreamy sunsets paint the sky a messy blend of orange and pink, while sweet-smelling grass, pristine mountains and bubbling water surround you. It’s the beginning of summertime – camping season! While there’s nothing wrong with sleeping bags inside a tent, we prefer something a little more comfortable (and Instagram-able). The solution? Vintage trailers! Situated across the country, these hidden gems offer stunning views – mountains of New Mexico, trees in California – outside their windows. These old-fashioned mobile homes that have been completely restored and redecorated to create a retro look for modern tastes.

By Sydni Ellis

For more on this story see the April 25, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Rotary Golf 2024

