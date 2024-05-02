Pedal car race, Taste of Wylie benefit local charities

Community members inside and outside the city limits of Wylie will gather next week to participate in special events supporting small local businesses.

The Wylie Entrepreneur Expo is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Collin College – Wylie Campus. Hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce, the event offers a chance to network with local entrepreneurs and meet with local experts who can answer small business questions. Topics covered include business plan development, financing strategies, permitting and planning processes, marketing and real estate. For more info and tickets, which cost $25, visit wylieentrepreneurexpo.com.

