Sachse shuts out N. Garland to clinch district crown

Cole Melton and the rest of the Sachse pitching staff were sensational over the final week of the regular season. He, Jonathan Silva, Alex Moreno and Toby Schubert combined for 13 shutout innings in a pair of wins that helped clinch the district title for the Mustangs (Maddie Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos)

The Sachse Mustangs went into last week’s two-game series with North Garland needing just one win to clinch the District 9-6A crown. After sweeping Wylie the week before in a tight series, the Mustangs came into their final games of the district schedule with quite a bit of momentum.

Fortunately, Sachse continued to be on the top of their game with a pair of shutouts over the Raiders. The Mustangs hosted North Garland on Tuesday, April 23, looking to take care of business to ensure themselves the district title.

That is exactly what they did as Cole Melton and Jonathan Silva combined to toss a one-hit shutout that included just two Raiders reaching base. Melton struck out 10 hitters across his five innings, while Silva punched out two of the six batters he faced in two perfect frames.

